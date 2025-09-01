More than 9,000 readers of the consumer magazine Which? had their say on the best towns and villages they had visited.

Each area was rated out of five for a number of criteria, including shopping, and given an overall percentage score to determine the winner.

Wells, in Somerset, topped the list, but a number of popular destinations in the north of England ranked highly.

The top town or village in the North, according to the table, is the charming model village of Port Sunlight, on the Wirral Peninsula in Merseyside.

It was built in 1888 to house workers at William Lever’s soap factory, and it is today home to the cosmetics giant Unilever.

William Lever certainly succeeded in his ambition to create a good living environment for his employees, providing them with plenty of green spaces and some gorgeous architecture to admire.

Today, the village, named after the Lever Brothers’ famous Sunlight Soap, is home to more than 900 Grade II-listed buildings and 130 acres of flourishing parkland and gardens.

It also boasts an award-winning museum and an excellent art gallery.

Below are the nine best towns and villages in the North, according to Which? readers, listed in reverse order.

What do you think is the best town or village in the UK, and why? If you enjoyed this article, you might want to read this round-up of the best places to live in the UK, according to the Sunday Times.

1 . Skipton Skipton, in North Yorkshire, is the joint 8th best town or village in the North, according to Which? readers, with a score of 75%. It was awarded four stars, out of five, for food and drink, and scenery. | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: Historic England Archive Photo Sales

2 . Richmond Richmond, in North Yorkshire, is the joint 8th best town or village in the North, according to Which? readers, with a score of 75%. It was awarded four stars, out of five, for its tourist attractions, scenery, attractiveness, shopping, and peace and quiet. | Getty Images Photo: Robyn Andrews/Historic England Archive/Heritage Images Photo Sales

3 . Hutton-le-Hole Hutton-le-Hole, in the North York Moors National Park, is the joint 6th best town or village in the North, according to Which? readers, with a score of 76%. It was awarded the maximum five stars for both its scenery and attractiveness. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Peter Thompson Photo Sales