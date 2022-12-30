The 54 poshest villages to live in Britain - and one is in Northumberland
The poshest villages to live in Britain have been revealed – and one is in Northumberland.
Research by Savills, for The Telegraph, has uncovered the UK's poshest villages, taking into consideration factors like the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, how connected they are via transport links, and of course, their ‘chocolate box’ appeal.
The list includes 54 villages – one from each county around the country – that were deemed “most desirable” in terms of costs and the lifestyle they offer.
Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.”
Historic Warkworth, famous for its castle and hermitage and close to the coast, was named by Savills as the most desirable village to live in Northumberland.
It says: ‘The medieval village of Warkworth fights for its place with three pubs and historic setting including Warkworth Castle. It is almost completely surrounded by the meandering River Coquet and has been described as a scene from a story book. Average house prices come in at £289,459.’
Warkworth resident Claire Barber, a former public relations expert for the Duchess of Northumberland, lives in the former village school which is currently on the market for £1.1m.
She said: “You've got the river on your doorstep, lovely woodland opposite, privacy, natural beauty and wildlife, but you're not cut off.
"A beach, marina, village shop, golf a castle and a even a pub within walking distance is a very good combination, that is quite rare.”
List of 54 poshest villages in Britain and the average house price
Bedfordshire - Studham - £700,494
Berkshire - Sunningdale - £1,101,285
Buckinghamshire - Turville - £1,463,240
Cambridgeshire - Hemingford Abbots - £829,437
Cheshire - The Alderleys - £1,268,175
Clwd - Rowen - £363,214
Cornwall - Rock - £1,080,534
County Durham - Brancepeth - £390,238
Cumbria - Hawkshead - £460,001
Denbighshire - Llanarmon-yn-lal - £290,118
Derbyshire - Edensor - £670,644
Devon - South Pool - £999,000
Dorset - Studland - £972,831
East Lothian - Gullane - £356,615
East Riding of Yorkshire - Sutton upon Derwent - £409,071
East Sussex - Kingston-near-Lewes - £792,339
Essex - Ramsden Bellhouse - £1,017,722
Fife - Elie - £349,951
Gloucestershire - Bourton-on-the-hill - £799,348
Greater Manchester - Haigh - £257,020
Hampshire - Beaulieu - £1,524,287
Herefordshire - Bosbury - £452,954
Hertfordshire - Little Gaddesden - £1,333,501
Isle of Wight - Fishbourne - £509,356
Kent - Ightham - £836,260
Lancashire - Great Eccleston - £430,630
Leicestershire - Newtown Linford - £692,157
Lincolnshire - Uffington - £467,548
Merseyside - Hightown - £299,304
Monmouthshire - Shirenewton - £474,775
Norfolk - Burnham Market - £826,770
North Yorkshire - Kirkby Overblow - £698,656
Northamptonshire - Church with Chapel Brampton - £681,450
Northumberland - Warkworth - £289,459
Nottinghamshire - Colston Bassett - £786,955
Oxfordshire - Harpsden - £1,307,182
Pembrokeshire - Newgale and Roch - £219,555
Perthshire - Strathtay - £287,476
Rutland - Burley - £737,762
Shropshire - Cound - £454,587
Somerset - Wellow - £954,993
South Yorkshire - Cawthorne - £512,288
Staffordshire - Shenstone - £575,613
Stirling and Galkirk - Killearn - £315,927
Suffolk - Walberswick - £832,131
Surrey - Shackleford - £1,161,183
Tyne & Wear, Dinnington, £210,671
Warwickshire - Whichford - £901,115
West Glamorgan - Oxwich - £309,519
West Midlands - Barston - £571,202
West Sussex - The Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold Triangle - £1,055,250
West Yorkshire - Scarcroft - £630,325
Wiltshire - Avebury - £422,413
Worcestershire - Ombersley - £435,943