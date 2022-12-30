The 54 poshest villages to live in Britain - and one is in Northumberland

Research by Savills, for The Telegraph, has uncovered the UK's poshest villages, taking into consideration factors like the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, how connected they are via transport links, and of course, their ‘chocolate box’ appeal.

The list includes 54 villages – one from each county around the country – that were deemed “most desirable” in terms of costs and the lifestyle they offer.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.”

Which villages has been named the poshest in Northumberland?

Historic Warkworth, famous for its castle and hermitage and close to the coast, was named by Savills as the most desirable village to live in Northumberland.

It says: ‘The medieval village of Warkworth fights for its place with three pubs and historic setting including Warkworth Castle. It is almost completely surrounded by the meandering River Coquet and has been described as a scene from a story book. Average house prices come in at £289,459.’

Warkworth resident Claire Barber, a former public relations expert for the Duchess of Northumberland, lives in the former village school which is currently on the market for £1.1m.

She said: “You've got the river on your doorstep, lovely woodland opposite, privacy, natural beauty and wildlife, but you're not cut off.

Warkworth Castle.

"A beach, marina, village shop, golf a castle and a even a pub within walking distance is a very good combination, that is quite rare.”

List of 54 poshest villages in Britain and the average house price

Bedfordshire - Studham - £700,494

Berkshire - Sunningdale - £1,101,285

Warkworth.

Buckinghamshire - Turville - £1,463,240

Cambridgeshire - Hemingford Abbots - £829,437

Cheshire - The Alderleys - £1,268,175

Clwd - Rowen - £363,214

Paddle boarding on the River Coquet in Warkworth.

Cornwall - Rock - £1,080,534

County Durham - Brancepeth - £390,238

Cumbria - Hawkshead - £460,001

Denbighshire - Llanarmon-yn-lal - £290,118

Derbyshire - Edensor - £670,644

Devon - South Pool - £999,000

Dorset - Studland - £972,831

East Lothian - Gullane - £356,615

East Riding of Yorkshire - Sutton upon Derwent - £409,071

East Sussex - Kingston-near-Lewes - £792,339

Essex - Ramsden Bellhouse - £1,017,722

Fife - Elie - £349,951

Gloucestershire - Bourton-on-the-hill - £799,348

Greater Manchester - Haigh - £257,020

Hampshire - Beaulieu - £1,524,287

Herefordshire - Bosbury - £452,954

Hertfordshire - Little Gaddesden - £1,333,501

Isle of Wight - Fishbourne - £509,356

Kent - Ightham - £836,260

Lancashire - Great Eccleston - £430,630

Leicestershire - Newtown Linford - £692,157

Lincolnshire - Uffington - £467,548

Merseyside - Hightown - £299,304

Monmouthshire - Shirenewton - £474,775

Norfolk - Burnham Market - £826,770

North Yorkshire - Kirkby Overblow - £698,656

Northamptonshire - Church with Chapel Brampton - £681,450

Northumberland - Warkworth - £289,459

Nottinghamshire - Colston Bassett - £786,955

Oxfordshire - Harpsden - £1,307,182

Pembrokeshire - Newgale and Roch - £219,555

Perthshire - Strathtay - £287,476

Rutland - Burley - £737,762

Shropshire - Cound - £454,587

Somerset - Wellow - £954,993

South Yorkshire - Cawthorne - £512,288

Staffordshire - Shenstone - £575,613

Stirling and Galkirk - Killearn - £315,927

Suffolk - Walberswick - £832,131

Surrey - Shackleford - £1,161,183

Tyne & Wear, Dinnington, £210,671

Warwickshire - Whichford - £901,115

West Glamorgan - Oxwich - £309,519

West Midlands - Barston - £571,202

West Sussex - The Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold Triangle - £1,055,250

West Yorkshire - Scarcroft - £630,325

Wiltshire - Avebury - £422,413

