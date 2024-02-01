News you can trust since 1854
Some of the most expensive streets in north Northumberland.Some of the most expensive streets in north Northumberland.
The 26 most expensive streets in north Northumberland to buy a house including Alnmouth, Warkworth and Bamburgh

Some parts of north Northumberland are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

According to the latest Land Registry figures, property prices in north Northumberland have increased by more than two per cent in the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in north Northumberland.

So, which ones are the most expensive?

Below are the most expensive streets in north Northumberland and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

Four properties were sold in Foxton, Alnmouth, for an average price of £1.22m.

1. Foxton

Photo Sales
Five properties sold at Linden Acres, Longhorsley, for an average price of £764,000.

2. Linden Acres, Longhorsley

Photo Sales
Three properties sold in Doddington, near Wooler, for an average price of £754,983.

3. Doddington

Photo Sales
Six properties sold at Carter Dene, Lesbury, for an average price of £635,833.

4. Carter Dene, Lesbury

Photo Sales
