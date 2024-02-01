According to the latest Land Registry figures, property prices in north Northumberland have increased by more than two per cent in the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in north Northumberland.

So, which ones are the most expensive?

Below are the most expensive streets in north Northumberland and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

1 . Foxton Four properties were sold in Foxton, Alnmouth, for an average price of £1.22m. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Linden Acres, Longhorsley Five properties sold at Linden Acres, Longhorsley, for an average price of £764,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Doddington Three properties sold in Doddington, near Wooler, for an average price of £754,983. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Carter Dene, Lesbury Six properties sold at Carter Dene, Lesbury, for an average price of £635,833. Photo: Google Photo Sales