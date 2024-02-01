According to the latest Land Registry figures, property prices in north Northumberland have increased by more than two per cent in the last 12 months.
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.
Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in north Northumberland.
So, which ones are the most expensive?
Below are the most expensive streets in north Northumberland and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.
