The 15 Northumberland towns and villages with the highest average property value

Increased opportunities for working from home combined with the attractions of coast and countryside have put Northumberland firmly on the property map.

But there’s a hefty price tag attached for some places.

Here are the 15 towns and villages with the highest average property value as estimated by Zoopla.

1. Riding Mill The average property value in Riding Mill based on Zoopla estimates is £462,363. Photo: Google

2. Corbridge The average property value in Corbridge based on Zoopla estimates is £419,016. Photo: Google

3. Bamburgh The average property value in Bamburgh based on Zoopla estimates is £401,794. Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Stocksfield The average property value in Stocksfield based on Zoopla estimates is £355,709. Photo: Google