For sale sign.

The 15 Northumberland towns and villages with the highest average property value

Northumberland has become an increasingly popular place to set up home as a result of the Covid pandemic.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:35 pm

Increased opportunities for working from home combined with the attractions of coast and countryside have put Northumberland firmly on the property map.

But there’s a hefty price tag attached for some places.

Here are the 15 towns and villages with the highest average property value as estimated by Zoopla.

1. Riding Mill

The average property value in Riding Mill based on Zoopla estimates is £462,363.

2. Corbridge

The average property value in Corbridge based on Zoopla estimates is £419,016.

3. Bamburgh

The average property value in Bamburgh based on Zoopla estimates is £401,794.

4. Stocksfield

The average property value in Stocksfield based on Zoopla estimates is £355,709.

