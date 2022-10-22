News you can trust since 1854
Some of the most expensive properties for sale in Northumberland.

The 13 most expensive homes for sale in Northumberland

There are 74 properties for sale in Northumberland with a price tag of £1m or more.

By Ian Smith
37 minutes ago

From gorgeous modern mansions to fine stately homes there are some incredible properties on offer in the county.

They may be out of reach for most of us but there’s no harm in dreaming big.

Here are the 13 most expensive properties for sale in Northumberland, according to RightMove.

1. Hepburn Farm

Hepburn Farm, at Old Bewick, near Chatton, is on the market with Savills for £5.85m. The sale includes an attractive farmhouse and nearly 550 acres of land.

2. Celtic Manor

Celtic Manor at Gubeon Wood, Tranwell Woods, near Morpeth, is on the market with Sanderson Young for £4m. The property was transformed between 2006 and 2008, when the previous modest detached house was tripled in size.

3. Darras Road

This six bedroom home on Darras Road, built around 12 years ago, represents one of the finest homes within the prestigious Darras Hall Estate, near Ponteland. It is on the market with Sanderson Young and Signature for £3.95m.

4. Acomb House

Acomb House, a Grade II country residence set on the periphery of the village of Acomb, near Hexham, offers excellent views of the Tyne Valley, and benefits from formal gardens, grounds and mature private parkland extending to approximately 21 acres. It is on the market with Bradley Hall for £3m.

