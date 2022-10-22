From gorgeous modern mansions to fine stately homes there are some incredible properties on offer in the county.
They may be out of reach for most of us but there’s no harm in dreaming big.
Here are the 13 most expensive properties for sale in Northumberland, according to RightMove.
1. Hepburn Farm
Hepburn Farm, at Old Bewick, near Chatton, is on the market with Savills for £5.85m. The sale includes an attractive farmhouse and nearly 550 acres of land.
Photo: RightMove
2. Celtic Manor
Celtic Manor at Gubeon Wood, Tranwell Woods, near Morpeth, is on the market with Sanderson Young for £4m. The property was transformed between 2006 and 2008, when the previous modest detached house was tripled in size.
Photo: RightMove
3. Darras Road
This six bedroom home on Darras Road, built around 12 years ago, represents one of the finest homes within the prestigious Darras Hall Estate, near Ponteland. It is on the market with Sanderson Young and Signature for £3.95m.
Photo: RightMove
4. Acomb House
Acomb House, a Grade II country residence set on the periphery of the village of Acomb, near Hexham, offers excellent views of the Tyne Valley, and benefits from formal gardens, grounds and mature private parkland extending to approximately 21 acres. It is on the market with Bradley Hall for £3m.
Photo: RightMove