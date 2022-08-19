That’s especially the case in parts of Northumberland where the popularity of holiday and second homes has priced local residents out of the market.
Here are the 10 cheapest homes (excluding caravans) within 10 miles of Alnwick, as listed on RightMove.
1. Main Street, Red Row
Signature North East are marketing the leasehold on this two bedroom, ground floor flat for offers in the region of £69,000.
Photo: RightMove
2. Percy Drive, Amble
Riverside Home Ownership are marketing two and three bedroom homes at Hauxley Grange, Amble, with shared ownership from £72,500.
Photo: RightMove
3. Parkside Gardens, Widdrington
Pattinson Estate Agents are marketing this two bedroom terrace property in Widdrington with a guide price of £75,000. To be sold at auction on September 7.
Photo: RightMove
4. Angel Lane, Alnwick
A two bedroom first floor apartment in Alnwick, being marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer for offers in excess of £85,000.
Photo: RightMove