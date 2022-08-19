News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
Property in Northumberland.

The 10 cheapest properties in the Alnwick area

The cost of living crisis is making it harder for first time buyers to get on the property ladder.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:11 pm

That’s especially the case in parts of Northumberland where the popularity of holiday and second homes has priced local residents out of the market.

Here are the 10 cheapest homes (excluding caravans) within 10 miles of Alnwick, as listed on RightMove.

1. Main Street, Red Row

Signature North East are marketing the leasehold on this two bedroom, ground floor flat for offers in the region of £69,000.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

2. Percy Drive, Amble

Riverside Home Ownership are marketing two and three bedroom homes at Hauxley Grange, Amble, with shared ownership from £72,500.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

3. Parkside Gardens, Widdrington

Pattinson Estate Agents are marketing this two bedroom terrace property in Widdrington with a guide price of £75,000. To be sold at auction on September 7.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

4. Angel Lane, Alnwick

A two bedroom first floor apartment in Alnwick, being marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer for offers in excess of £85,000.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
AlnwickNorthumberlandRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 3