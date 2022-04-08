Take a look around stunning Milbourne Hall, which has gone on the market for £3.95m
Milbourne Hall, a Grade 1 listed mansion, can be snapped up if you can spare £3.95m.
It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker and The Morpeth Herald has put together a brief video containing pictures of the stunning property. Simply click on the link to access it.
The hall is made of Belsay Stone, which is flecked with nuggets of iron, and is believed to date back to 1807.
It showcases many character features and architectural detail as considered by the notable Scottish architect, John Paterson, when designing the hall for Ralph Bates, who was soon to become High Sheriff of Northumberland.
These features include a distinctive central rotunda topped by a stunning dome, elegant sash windows with their original shutters, impressive ceiling heights with detailed cornicing, curved doors to fit into curved apertures, and period fireplaces.