News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
It would make an ideal home, holiday let, or luxurious second home.It would make an ideal home, holiday let, or luxurious second home.
It would make an ideal home, holiday let, or luxurious second home.

Superb stone converted property for sale in Bamburgh

This immaculately presented coastal property in a farm steading is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:27 GMT

This stone conversion property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is set across three floors.

Glororum is approximately 1.5 miles inland from Bamburghm which makes it an ideal main home, holiday let or second home right by the coast.

It benefits from a private, west facing courtyard, with a bespoke Acoya woodshed/store with slate roof as well as a gated driveway with parking for three to four cars.

It’s on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick with a guide price of £430,000.

Front exterior.

1. Glororum

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen and living room.

2. Glororum

Kitchen and living room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Bedroom.

3. Glororum

Bedroom. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Second bedroom.

4. Glororum

Second bedroom. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BamburghAlnwick