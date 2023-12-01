This immaculately presented coastal property in a farm steading is available to purchase.

This stone conversion property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is set across three floors.

Glororum is approximately 1.5 miles inland from Bamburghm which makes it an ideal main home, holiday let or second home right by the coast.

It benefits from a private, west facing courtyard, with a bespoke Acoya woodshed/store with slate roof as well as a gated driveway with parking for three to four cars.

It’s on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick with a guide price of £430,000.