Chapeltrees is now on the market.

Superb stone-built property with traditional features for sale in Belford

By Lauren Coulson
Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:06 BST
A detached stone-built property with stunning views is now available to purchase.

This four-bedroom home is situated on the Northumberland coast in Belford and includes a large private garden and open aspect rural views.

It has a traditional design and features, including exposed beams within the living and bedrooms, a brick inglenook style fireplace with a cast iron stove and oak latch doors.

This property is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £550,000.

Front exterior.

1. Chapeltrees

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Sitting room.

2. Chapeltrees

Sitting room. Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

3. Chapeltrees

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Conservatory.

4. Chapeltrees

Conservatory. Photo: Rightmove

