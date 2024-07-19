This four-bedroom home is situated on the Northumberland coast in Belford and includes a large private garden and open aspect rural views.
It has a traditional design and features, including exposed beams within the living and bedrooms, a brick inglenook style fireplace with a cast iron stove and oak latch doors.
This property is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £550,000.
