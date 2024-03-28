Spindlestone Mill is a 19th century property made up of two cottages and four apartments in Belford. It is a great opportunity for someone to purchase it as a holiday letting business, with its modern style and coastal location.
The two semi-detached cottages are set across three floors, offering flexible accommodation and comfortable living.
The mill building contains four apartments: The Gearings, Grain Rooms, The Loft and The Wheel Rooms. These modern and well presented apartments offer plenty of space and unique features that make them a desirable place to stay for people on holiday.
Spindlestone Mill is on the market with Strutt & Parker, Morpeth for £1,800,000.