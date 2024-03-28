Spindlestone Mill offers a large investment opportunity for a successful holiday letting business in north Northumberland.Spindlestone Mill offers a large investment opportunity for a successful holiday letting business in north Northumberland.
Superb £1.8m holiday letting property is for sale near Bamburgh

A large holiday property made up of 22 bedrooms is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:57 GMT

Spindlestone Mill is a 19th century property made up of two cottages and four apartments in Belford. It is a great opportunity for someone to purchase it as a holiday letting business, with its modern style and coastal location.

The two semi-detached cottages are set across three floors, offering flexible accommodation and comfortable living.

The mill building contains four apartments: The Gearings, Grain Rooms, The Loft and The Wheel Rooms. These modern and well presented apartments offer plenty of space and unique features that make them a desirable place to stay for people on holiday.

Spindlestone Mill is on the market with Strutt & Parker, Morpeth for £1,800,000.

The cottages (1 and 2Mill Keeper Lodge) on the left, and The Mill Building (The Wheel Rooms, The Gearings, Grain Rooms and The Loft) on the right.

1. Spindlestone Mill

The cottages (1 and 2Mill Keeper Lodge) on the left, and The Mill Building (The Wheel Rooms, The Gearings, Grain Rooms and The Loft) on the right.

Kitchen.

2. Spindlestone Mill - The Gearings

Kitchen.

Living room.

3. Spindlestone Mill - The Gearings

Living room.

Bedroom.

4. Spindlestone Mill - The Gearings

Bedroom.

