Spindlestone Mill is a 19th century property made up of two cottages and four apartments in Belford. It is a great opportunity for someone to purchase it as a holiday letting business, with its modern style and coastal location.

The two semi-detached cottages are set across three floors, offering flexible accommodation and comfortable living.

The mill building contains four apartments: The Gearings, Grain Rooms, The Loft and The Wheel Rooms. These modern and well presented apartments offer plenty of space and unique features that make them a desirable place to stay for people on holiday.

Spindlestone Mill is on the market with Strutt & Parker, Morpeth for £1,800,000.

1 . Spindlestone Mill The cottages (1 and 2Mill Keeper Lodge) on the left, and The Mill Building (The Wheel Rooms, The Gearings, Grain Rooms and The Loft) on the right.