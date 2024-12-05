Bamburgh Court is now on the market.placeholder image
Bamburgh Court is now on the market.

Superb detached bungalow for sale in Chathill

By Lauren Coulson
Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:01 BST
A spacious property with countryside views by the coast is on the market.

The four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow with four en suite bathrooms is just three miles from Beadnell, in Chathill, and benefits from a beautiful surrounding garden and large driveway.

The property is in a peaceful cul de sac and close to the Northumberland coast.

There is plenty of space with a large kitchen, L-shaped hallway, living room, separate dining room and conservatory. In recent years, the current owners also added solar panels and underfloor heating to the kitchen and bathrooms.

Bamburgh court is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £475,000.

Exterior.

1. Bamburgh Court

Exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

2. Bamburgh Court

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Living room.

3. Bamburgh Court

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

Dining room.

4. Bamburgh Court

Dining room. Photo: Rightmove

