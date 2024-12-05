The four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow with four en suite bathrooms is just three miles from Beadnell, in Chathill, and benefits from a beautiful surrounding garden and large driveway.
The property is in a peaceful cul de sac and close to the Northumberland coast.
There is plenty of space with a large kitchen, L-shaped hallway, living room, separate dining room and conservatory. In recent years, the current owners also added solar panels and underfloor heating to the kitchen and bathrooms.
