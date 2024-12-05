The four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow with four en suite bathrooms is just three miles from Beadnell, in Chathill, and benefits from a beautiful surrounding garden and large driveway.

The property is in a peaceful cul de sac and close to the Northumberland coast.

There is plenty of space with a large kitchen, L-shaped hallway, living room, separate dining room and conservatory. In recent years, the current owners also added solar panels and underfloor heating to the kitchen and bathrooms.

Bamburgh court is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £475,000.