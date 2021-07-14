Summer boost for Northumberland home owners

Average prices in the area rose by 1.8%, according to Land Registry figures – contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property values achieve 13.2% annual growth.

The average house price in the area in May was £174,053 – with values rising by an average of £20,000 over the last year.

The figures show that owners of detached houses in the area saw the biggest improvement in property prices in May. They increased by 2.1% to an average of £295,019 – an annual rise of 14.3%.

Semi-detached home values were up 1.5% monthly to an average of £163,845 – a 12.4% annual increase.

The value of terraced homes rose by 1.8% over the month – 13.7% annually to an average of £136,686.

Flats values rose to an average price of £91,109 - up 1.5% monthly and 9.2% annually.

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £141,000 on their property – £16,000 more than last year and £22,0000 more than in May 2016.

Buyers paid 21.6% more than the average price in the North East (£143,000) in May for a property in Northumberland.

Across the region, average property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is now £255,000.

The most expensive properties in the North East were in North Tyneside – £177,000 on average.