Stunning six-bedroom detached property within walking distance of Bedlington town centre

An impressive family home with an abundance of space over two floors has gone on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 18th February 2022, 6:00 am

The substantial six-bedroom home is in a sought after location in Bedlington, within walking distance of local amenities and the town centre. It features an impressive kitchen, three reception rooms and three bathrooms.

It is on the market with eXp UK, priced at £380,000.

For more visit https://www.exp.uk.com/property/elm-drivebedlingtonnorthumberlandne22-5tf-380000/

1. Overview

A six-bedroom substantial family home in a sought after location.

Photo: Submitted

2. Living Room

The vast ground floor space is completed by a lounge/TV room ideal for just getting away from it all.

Photo: Submitted

3. Kitchen

A very well appointed modern kitchen with island unit and sky lights that illuminate the space, with adjoining utility room.

Photo: Submitted

4. Dining Room

To the rear is the impressive family dining room with two sets of double french-door access to the rear garden area.

Photo: Submitted

