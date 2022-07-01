Whalton Park, near Morpeth.

Stunning £4.5m property in rural Northumberland put up for sale

A stunning home in the Northumberland countryside has hit the market for £4.5 million.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 1st July 2022, 11:09 am

Whalton Park, near Morpeth, has recently been refurbished by its current owner to provide an extraordinarily fine house.

There are five bedrooms, an entertainment room, snooker room, cocktail lounge and leisure room with jacuzzi – and there’s even a helipad to the front of the property under a grass surface.

There is also a separate three bedroom lodge for guests.

The story of Bolbec Chase begins in the 19th century when it was constructed as a stable block with associated accommodation for Gallowhill Hall.

With echoes of its equestrian past blended meticulously and in fine balance with tasteful modernity, this is an exceptional contemporary family home on a 9.5 acre plot.

It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker.

1. Whalton Park

Bolbec Chase, which dates back to the 19th century, sits in 9.5 acres.

2. Main entrance

The formal drive arrives at the front of the house where there is a large gravelled courtyard with a central fountain.

3. Reception hall

The attractive and spacious reception hall.

4. Family area

The spacious open plan kitchen and family room.

