Whalton Park, near Morpeth, has recently been refurbished by its current owner to provide an extraordinarily fine house.

There are five bedrooms, an entertainment room, snooker room, cocktail lounge and leisure room with jacuzzi – and there’s even a helipad to the front of the property under a grass surface.

There is also a separate three bedroom lodge for guests.

The story of Bolbec Chase begins in the 19th century when it was constructed as a stable block with associated accommodation for Gallowhill Hall.

With echoes of its equestrian past blended meticulously and in fine balance with tasteful modernity, this is an exceptional contemporary family home on a 9.5 acre plot.

It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker.

1. Whalton Park Bolbec Chase, which dates back to the 19th century, sits in 9.5 acres. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

2. Main entrance The formal drive arrives at the front of the house where there is a large gravelled courtyard with a central fountain. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

3. Reception hall The attractive and spacious reception hall. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

4. Family area The spacious open plan kitchen and family room. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales