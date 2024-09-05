Stunning property with incredible sea views put up for sale in Northumberland village of Craster

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:01 BST
An incredible property on the seafront at Craster has been put up for sale.

The four-bedroom home has been used as a highly successful year round holiday let but also could be used as a second or main family home.

It is on the market with Pattinsons Estate Agency for offers over £1 million.

Haven Hill, Craster.

1. Craster 1

Haven Hill, Craster. Photo: supplied

Sea view from the lounge.

2. Craster 2

Sea view from the lounge. Photo: Pattinson

The terrace is accessed via two sets of folding sliding doors from the dining room and sitting room.

3. Craster 3

The terrace is accessed via two sets of folding sliding doors from the dining room and sitting room. Photo: Pattinson

The house is constructed of Whinstone, a very hard dark stone which is quarried locally.

4. Craster 4

The house is constructed of Whinstone, a very hard dark stone which is quarried locally. Photo: Pattinson

