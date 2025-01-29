This impressive three-storey stone-built terraced property with five bedrooms and three bathrooms would make a fantastic family home or holiday let.

It retains many period features, including original wooden internal doors, and is located in a the seaside village of Alnmouth.

The property benefits from a quiet setting, a mix of uPVC and wooden windows, an air source heat pump, solar panels to the rear and good broadband.

In addition, this property features a beautiful courtyard area to the rear, which is the ideal place in which to enjoy alfresco dining or a glass of wine.

Situated just minutes from the beach, this property is your perfect seaside retreat with scenic estuary views.

This property is on the market with Elizabeth Humphreys Homes, Swarland, for offers over £600,000.