This Victorian period lodge house combining historic charm with modern living is available to purchase.

The stone-built original lodge house is located in the Northumberland village of Swarland, in a prestigious area making it one of the most sought-after properties in the locality.

Downstairs benefits from large open plan space with underfloor heating making it comfortable and cosy.

Its extensive wrap around gardens and south-facing patio area adjoining the garden room are perfect for enjoying the countryside.

The house is only a two-minute drive from the A1 but has stunning views of the coast and countryside.

It is on the market with RE/MAX, Northumberland, Swarland, for offers over £750,000.

This four-bedroom home is situated in a prestigious area making it one of the most sought-after properties in the locality.