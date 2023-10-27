News you can trust since 1854
Stunning period property for sale in Swarland

This Victorian period lodge house combining historic charm with modern living is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:56 BST

The stone-built original lodge house is located in the Northumberland village of Swarland, in a prestigious area making it one of the most sought-after properties in the locality.

Downstairs benefits from large open plan space with underfloor heating making it comfortable and cosy.

Its extensive wrap around gardens and south-facing patio area adjoining the garden room are perfect for enjoying the countryside.

The house is only a two-minute drive from the A1 but has stunning views of the coast and countryside.

It is on the market with RE/MAX, Northumberland, Swarland, for offers over £750,000.

This four-bedroom home is situated in a prestigious area making it one of the most sought-after properties in the locality.

This four-bedroom home is situated in a prestigious area making it one of the most sought-after properties in the locality. Photo: Rightmove

Front exterior.

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Back exterior and garden.

Back exterior and garden. Photo: Rightmove

Patio.

Patio. Photo: Rightmove

