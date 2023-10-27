Stunning period property for sale in Swarland
This Victorian period lodge house combining historic charm with modern living is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:56 BST
The stone-built original lodge house is located in the Northumberland village of Swarland, in a prestigious area making it one of the most sought-after properties in the locality.
Downstairs benefits from large open plan space with underfloor heating making it comfortable and cosy.
Its extensive wrap around gardens and south-facing patio area adjoining the garden room are perfect for enjoying the countryside.
The house is only a two-minute drive from the A1 but has stunning views of the coast and countryside.
It is on the market with RE/MAX, Northumberland, Swarland, for offers over £750,000.
1 / 4