Bradley Hall is bringing to market four new luxury homes boasting stunning views of the North Sea at Seaton Point Steading, near Boulmer.

The homes, just north of Alnmouth, are less than 150 metres from the golden sands of Seaton Point, boasting stunning 360-degree views of coast and country.

Comprising two barn conversions and two new-build properties of a barn style, the homes have been carefully designed and built to complement and preserve the local environment using traditional vernacular stone and natural slate, reminiscent of the area’s proud farming heritage whilst using local suppliers and craftsmen to construct the buildings throughout.

An aerial view of Seaton Point Steading, near Alnmouth.

The external materials also consist of vertical corrugated cladding, reminiscent of an agricultural farm building, providing a new age feel and link between the original farm steading and the new build homes.

The properties have been built with sustainability in mind, with underfloor heating, reclaimed features, low energy boilers and plenty of rigid insulation helping the dwellings meet high energy standards. The new builds are built using highly insulated timber frame SIP (Structural Insulated Panel) structures providing even better energy ratings.

Robbie Peel, director of Bluerock Homes, the North East company behind the development, said: “We are absolutely delighted to finally see these homes hit the market.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on developing niche, high-quality homes that really add to the communities they reside in, and these homes absolutely embody that.

An exterior view of Unit 1.

“Since we began work in May 2022, the feedback and interest we’ve received has been unbelievable. Without even advertising the homes, we have already received over 70 enquiries.

“The few residents who do live nearby have also been incredibly complementary. The site had basically gone to rack and ruin over recent years, but this project will see them once again brought back into use and provide a huge boost to the local area.”

Comprising 3-bed homes and one 2-bed property, each of the dwellings boast master bedrooms with en-suites, open-plan kitchens, utility space, living and dining areas and multi-fuel stoves within feature fireplaces.

Externally, each property has ample private parking, gardens set to lawn and multiple private patio areas.

The sleek kitchen.

“Our mission is to develop well-built, well-insulated properties, with a hint of modernism blended into the design, which is exactly what we’ve encapsulated in this development,” Robbie added.

“Fusing stone worktops and tiles with oak doors, antique brass and high-spec ironmongery, we’ve worked with local suppliers to source the highest-quality fixtures and fittings to help us achieve the perfect finish and we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Angus Todd, director of the Alnwick branch at Bradley Hall, said: “It’s not very often that an opportunity like this arises in this location, especially one without permanent residency restrictions, so we’re delighted to be working with Robbie and the team to market these homes.

“The homes are in one of the most sought-after areas of the North East so we have no doubt that the properties will be in high demand.”