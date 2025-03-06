The property is on the market with Pattinson for offers over £775,000.The property is on the market with Pattinson for offers over £775,000.
The property is on the market with Pattinson for offers over £775,000.

Stunning four-bedroom farmhouse in far north of Northumberland is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Mar 2025, 18:17 BST
A four-bedroom detached stone farmhouse located near Berwick has become available.

Camphill Farmhouse has approximately 344 square metres (3,750 square feet) of internal habitable space and offers a blend of traditional charm and modern amenities.

It is on the market with Pattinson for offers over £775,000.

Front of property.

1. Camphill Farmhouse 1

Front of property. Photo: Pattinson

Kitchen.

2. Camphill Farmhouse 2

Kitchen. Photo: Pattinson

Living room.

3. Camphill Farmhouse 3

Living room. Photo: Pattinson

Sunroom and breakfasting room.

4. Camphill Farmhouse 4

Sunroom and breakfasting room. Photo: Pattinson

