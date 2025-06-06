Harwood House in the heart of Harwood Forest, south of the Simonside Hills in Rothbury, includes a traditional farmhouse, renovated farm buildings with a two bedroom apartment.
The property includes a spa, gym and tennis court, as well as an entertaining space amongst 3.8 acres of land.
Harwood House is for sale for offers over £1.6m, available on Rightmove and being marketed by Sanderson Young.
