Stunning farmhouse with spa and acres of woodland for sale at £1.6m near Rothbury

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST
A stunning stone built farmhouse with acres of gardens and woodland is for sale in a sought-after Northumberland location.

Harwood House in the heart of Harwood Forest, south of the Simonside Hills in Rothbury, includes a traditional farmhouse, renovated farm buildings with a two bedroom apartment.

The property includes a spa, gym and tennis court, as well as an entertaining space amongst 3.8 acres of land.

Harwood House is for sale for offers over £1.6m, available on Rightmove and being marketed by Sanderson Young.

