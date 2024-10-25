The bungalow provides bright and spacious accommodation. Outside, there are beautifully landscaped gardens and a detached garage and workshop.
Pitcairn is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £365,000.
1 / 3
The bungalow provides bright and spacious accommodation. Outside, there are beautifully landscaped gardens and a detached garage and workshop.
Pitcairn is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £365,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.