Stunning detached modern bungalow in north Northumberland is available on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:07 BST
A detached property in a generous plot located on the edge of Horncliffe has become available.

The bungalow provides bright and spacious accommodation. Outside, there are beautifully landscaped gardens and a detached garage and workshop.

Front external.

Front external. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Sitting room.

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Dining room.

Dining room. Photo: RightMove

