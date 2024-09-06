The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £950,000.placeholder image
The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £950,000.

Stunning detached house in north Northumberland is available on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:54 BST
An impressive Edwardian four-bedroom home in north Northumberland has become available.

Tucked away near East Ord village, The Old Nursery was entirely refurbished in 2021 so that the interior functions as a modern home.

It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £950,000.

Front external.

1. The Old Nursery 1

Front external. Photo: RightMove

There is plenty of space in which to sit and relax inside the house.

2. The Old Nursery 2

There is plenty of space in which to sit and relax inside the house. Photo: RightMove

Hallway.

3. The Old Nursery 3

Hallway. Photo: RightMove

Garden area.

4. The Old Nursery 4

Garden area. Photo: RightMove

