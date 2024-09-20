Built by Maden Eco, the property on Toddles Lane, Tweedmouth, includes stylish and elegant decor, and landscaped gardens to the front and rear.
It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office with a guide price of £650,000.
1. Four-bedroom property in Tweedmouth 1
Front exterior. Photo: RightMove
2. Four-bedroom property in Tweedmouth 2
Hallway. Photo: RightMove
3. Four-bedroom property in Tweedmouth 3
Living room. Photo: RightMove
4. Four-bedroom property in Tweedmouth 4
Kitchen. Photo: RightMove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.