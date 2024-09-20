The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office with a guide price of £650,000.The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office with a guide price of £650,000.
Stunning detached house in Berwick area is available on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Sep 2024, 18:01 BST
An impressive four-bedroom home in the Berwick area has become available.

Built by Maden Eco, the property on Toddles Lane, Tweedmouth, includes stylish and elegant decor, and landscaped gardens to the front and rear.

It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office with a guide price of £650,000.

Front exterior.

Front exterior. Photo: RightMove

Hallway.

Hallway. Photo: RightMove

Living room.

Living room. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

