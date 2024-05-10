Dowie House in Cheswick is accessed down a private farm track leading to a small hamlet consisting of three properties. A private driveway off the farm track leads to the garage, outbuildings and ample parking at the rear of the property.

The spacious master bedroom offers stunning southerly views and an en-suite shower room. The two further double bedrooms are supported by a family bathroom.

Dowie House also provides a generous wrap-around garden which is mainly laid to lawn.

There is a strip of land to the south and west of the property extending to approximately 1.58 acres that the estate would happily offer as part of the sale. However, if the successful purchaser deems the garden grounds to be sufficient, the estate will retain the additional land.

Dowie House is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick, for offers over £525,000.