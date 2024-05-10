Dowie House in Cheswick is accessed down a private farm track leading to a small hamlet.Dowie House in Cheswick is accessed down a private farm track leading to a small hamlet.
Stunning detached home near beach in north Northumberland on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th May 2024, 17:45 BST
A three-bedroom family home located within a short walk of the scenic Goswick beach in north Northumberland has become available.

Dowie House in Cheswick is accessed down a private farm track leading to a small hamlet consisting of three properties. A private driveway off the farm track leads to the garage, outbuildings and ample parking at the rear of the property.

The spacious master bedroom offers stunning southerly views and an en-suite shower room. The two further double bedrooms are supported by a family bathroom.

Dowie House also provides a generous wrap-around garden which is mainly laid to lawn.

There is a strip of land to the south and west of the property extending to approximately 1.58 acres that the estate would happily offer as part of the sale. However, if the successful purchaser deems the garden grounds to be sufficient, the estate will retain the additional land.

Dowie House is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick, for offers over £525,000.

Front external.

1. Dowie House 1

Front external. Photo: RightMove

Family bathroom.

2. Dowie House 2

Family bathroom. Photo: RightMove

Sitting room space.

3. Dowie House 3

Sitting room space. Photo: RightMove

Beach.

4. Dowie House 4

Beach. Photo: RightMove

