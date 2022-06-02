The property is being marketed by Savills, and has an asking price of £3.5m.

Stunning country house near Morpeth surrounded by 36 acres goes on market for £3.5m

A country house surrounded by 36 acres of land which is just six miles from Morpeth is up for sale

By Amanda Bourn
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 2:39 pm

Grade II listed Meldon Park, which has fishing rights, is surrounded by historic parkland which leads to the River Wansbeck.

The property is being marketed by Savills. Andrew Black, rural director, said: "This has to be one of Northumberland's finest country houses. We have received interest from far and wide, and while the estate is ideal for those with equestrian, livestock, fishing and conservation interests there may be development opportunities within the stable block for purchasers seeking an additional income stream. A particular feature is the Biomass boiler which significantly reduces the running costs of the house."

1. Entrance

The imposing - and impressive - entrance portico.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

2. Bird's eye view

The house is set among 36 acres of parkland.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

3. Lush landscape

The beautiful landscape surrounding the main house.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

4. The approach

The tree-lined driveway between the front gate and the house.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
MorpethGrade IISavillsNorthumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4