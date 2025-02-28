Stunning cottage overlooking the Aln estuary on the Northumberland coast on sale for £1.4m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
A six bedroom property in Bilton overlooking the Alnmouth estuary has been put on the market.

Spylaw House and Spyglass Cottage includes a traditionally styled four bedroom converted barn with an adjoining two bedroom cottage for a guide price of £1.4m, less than a mile from Alnmouth train station.

The property is listed on Rightmove, and being marketed by Bradley Hall.

Set back from the road, the property offers the backdrop of the fields and sea views.

1. Exterior

Set back from the road, the property offers the backdrop of the fields and sea views. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The kitchen features sage green finishes, a vaulted ceiling and exposed wooden beams.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen features sage green finishes, a vaulted ceiling and exposed wooden beams. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The kitchen has an adjoining dining area.

3. Dining area

The kitchen has an adjoining dining area. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This room has views of the nearby countryside as well as sea views and the patio doors lead seamlessly into the garden.

4. Garden room

This room has views of the nearby countryside as well as sea views and the patio doors lead seamlessly into the garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandAlnmouthBiltonRightmove
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice