Spylaw House and Spyglass Cottage includes a traditionally styled four bedroom converted barn with an adjoining two bedroom cottage for a guide price of £1.4m, less than a mile from Alnmouth train station.
The property is listed on Rightmove, and being marketed by Bradley Hall.
1. Exterior
Set back from the road, the property offers the backdrop of the fields and sea views. Photo: Rightmove
2. Kitchen
The kitchen features sage green finishes, a vaulted ceiling and exposed wooden beams. Photo: Rightmove
3. Dining area
The kitchen has an adjoining dining area. Photo: Rightmove
4. Garden room
This room has views of the nearby countryside as well as sea views and the patio doors lead seamlessly into the garden. Photo: Rightmove
