The five-bedroom property is currently used as a highly successful holiday let.

Stunning coastal property for sale in near Seahouses on the market

An ideal holiday let located in North Sunderland with countryside and sea views is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST

The five-bedroom detached property is situated in a quite coastal location with excellent leisure facilities, making it a super family home, a large second home for large or multiple families or a highly successful holiday let.

It benefits from five bathrooms, three of which are en-suite, a large open plan kitchen and dining area, with plenty of space for gatherings, and a separate upstairs reception room.

It’s leisure facilities include a games room, a giant chessboard and a sunken hot tub in the decking space.

It is on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £840,000.

Front of house and drive.

1. South Lane 1

Front of house and drive. Photo: Rightmove

The house at night.

2. South Lane 2

The house at night. Photo: Rightmove

Entrance.

3. South Lane 3

Entrance. Photo: Rightmove

The view.

4. South Lane 4

The view. Photo: Rightmove

