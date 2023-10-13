Stunning coastal property for sale in near Seahouses on the market
The five-bedroom detached property is situated in a quite coastal location with excellent leisure facilities, making it a super family home, a large second home for large or multiple families or a highly successful holiday let.
It benefits from five bathrooms, three of which are en-suite, a large open plan kitchen and dining area, with plenty of space for gatherings, and a separate upstairs reception room.
It’s leisure facilities include a games room, a giant chessboard and a sunken hot tub in the decking space.
It is on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £840,000.