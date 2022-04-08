The four-bedroom detached family home boasts modern and trendy open plan living over three floors.

Stunning beach views from four-bedroom home

A fabulous four-bedroom detached family home with stunning views over Seaton Sluice beach has gone up for sale.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 8th April 2022, 7:00 am

Boasting modern and trendy open plan living over three floors, the property is placed right on the seafront, and gifts exclusive coastal views from the luxurious balconies.

It is on the market with Signature North East for offers over £459,950.

For more information visit https://www.wearesignature.co.uk/property/seafield-mews-seaton-sluice-whitley-bay/

1. Overview

The property is placed right on the seafront, and gifts exclusive coastal views from the luxurious balconies.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Living room

The living room is generously sized and flooded with natural light from the French doors to the balcony with stunning views of Seaton Sluice beach.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Family room

The family room includes a cosy log burning feature fire and ample space for entertaining family or friends.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Dining area

The open plan dining and family room.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3