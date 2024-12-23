Dairy Cottage offers cosy living by the coast.Dairy Cottage offers cosy living by the coast.
Stunning barn conversion with coastal views for sale near Bamburgh

By Lauren Coulson
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:45 GMT
A barn converted property on a popular coastal development is on the market.

Dairy Cottage is a three bedroom, three bathroom home with high quality living accommodation and boasts attractive stone exteriors, LVT flooring and updated bathroom and en-suites.

The exposed stone walls add character to the building and a warm, welcoming hallway leading to an additional entrance way to the office space provides quick and easy access from the car park.

Outside is a private and easily maintainable rear yard, as well as two designated car parking spaces at the front.

The property is currently used as a main residence but it is also perfect for those looking for a second home or investment, with easy access to the A1 and within close proximity to some of Northumberland’s most outstanding beaches and castles.

Dairy Cottage at Easington, near Budle Bay, Bamburgh, is on the market with Bradley Hall, Alnwick, with a guide price of £525,000.

Entrance.

1. Budle Barns

Entrance. Photo: Rightmove

Driveway.

2. Budle Barns

Driveway. Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

3. Budle Barns

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Dining area and living room.

4. Budle Barns

Dining area and living room. Photo: Rightmove

BamburghNorthumberlandAlnwick
