Stunning barn conversion at north Northumberland development is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:36 BST
An eye-catching barn conversion on the popular and Budle Barns development in north Northumberland has become available.

Finished to an impressive standard internally and with attractive stone exteriors, Dairy Cottage provides high-quality coastal living accommodation.

It is on the market with Bradley Hall for offers over £495,000.

Dairy Cottage offers cosy living by the coast.

1. Budle Barns

Dairy Cottage offers cosy living by the coast. Photo: Rightmove

Driveway.

2. Budle Barns

Driveway. Photo: Rightmove

Entrance.

3. Budle Barns

Entrance. Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

4. Budle Barns

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

