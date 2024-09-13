Rylands is a large detached home with an impressive five bedrooms, five bathrooms and five balconies. It has been referenced by The Sunday Times as ‘Beadnell’s spectacular Art Deco palace’ and The Guardian as having ‘curves in all the right places’ and ‘oodles of space’.

The stunning modernist home was built in 1936 but has been extensively renovated by its current owners and had its original Art Deco features enhanced by award-winning architect Kevin Brown.

Four out of the five bedrooms are on the ground floor, meaning full advantage is taken of the beautiful views on the first and second floor.

Its 2,300 sq ft of airy and versatile accommodation across three light-filled floors has made it a superb family home and successful holiday let, especially as it is only 100 yards from the beach.

The property is also perfectly equipped to make the most of its tranquil setting, with five balconies giving panoramic views, a sun lounge on the second floor, a large lawned garden featuring a summer house to the rear of the property and an enclosed courtyard garden to the side.