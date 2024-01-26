Stunning architect-designed detached family home in north Northumberland on the market
Located on the edge of the pretty village of Horncliffe in a small and quiet cul-de-sac overlooking open countryside, a stunning architect-designed detached family home is now available.
The three-bedroom property in Cooper’s Field has a bespoke kitchen and landscaped gardens and grounds offering a high degree of privacy.
It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £495,000.
