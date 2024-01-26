News you can trust since 1854
The property is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £495,000.

Stunning architect-designed detached family home in north Northumberland on the market

Located on the edge of the pretty village of Horncliffe in a small and quiet cul-de-sac overlooking open countryside, a stunning architect-designed detached family home is now available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:49 GMT

The three-bedroom property in Cooper’s Field has a bespoke kitchen and landscaped gardens and grounds offering a high degree of privacy.

It is on the market with Rettie & Co’s Berwick office for offers over £495,000.

The house is located in a small and quiet cul-de-sac overlooking open countryside.

1. Home in Horncliffe 1

The house is located in a small and quiet cul-de-sac overlooking open countryside. Photo: RightMove

Living room.

2. Home in Horncliffe 2

Living room. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

3. Home in Horncliffe 3

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Dining area.

4. Home in Horncliffe 4

Dining area. Photo: RightMove

