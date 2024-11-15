Buttery Hall Farm is a captivating barn conversion dating back to the 19th Century.

The current owners have undertaken a programme of refurbishment and renovated the property to a very high standard including a state-of-the-art kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring, substantial storage and the clever use of Italian marble.

All the rooms benefit from an abundance of natural daylight and are decorated in calm and neutral tones.

To the side sits a triple garage with power light and an EV charging point. The garden runs from the side to the front of the property and is mainly laid to lawn extending to approximately 1.03 acres. There are several outdoor seating areas in which to enjoy the fine views.

Buttery Hall Farm is on the market with George F. White, Alnwick, with a guide price of £1.5million.

