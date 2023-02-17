Story Homes is planning to build 125 new homes on the eastern outskirts of the town close to the A1 bypass and recently launched the scheme.

The housebuilder says there has also been strong demand for its Robinson Fields development on North Tyneside, with some customers camped outside the marketing suite the night before the launch so they could be the first in line to secure a high specification home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kye Bradley, sales director for Story Homes North East, said: “We’re delighted that our two new developments have been so well received by our customers, and the success of these recent launches demonstrates a continued high demand for quality new homes in the North East.

A CGI of Riverbrook Gardens in Alnwick.

“We are very much looking forward to opening our new show homes at Riverbrook Gardens, and our ‘show village’ at Robinson Fields, in late summer.”

Story Homes previously worked with Northumberland Estates to deliver the former Chancel Place development in Longhoughton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of that collaboration gave Northumberland Estates the confidence in Story Homes to successfully deliver these two new high quality developments, on its land.

Colin Barnes at Northumberland Estates, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Story Homes on these developments, which are delivering high-quality new homes with excellent access to open space and local amenities that are so important for wellbeing and creating a lasting community.”

Planning permission for the development at Windy Edge, accessed off Alnmouth Road, was received from Northumberland County Council in March 2022.

A range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties are planned, including some affordable ownership homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the development will also deliver improvements to pedestrian and cycle connections.

It will be used to help improve local health and education, as well as coastal mitigation.