The four-bedroom detached property is located in an exclusive development in Alnwick and boasts extensive land and a stunning garden with direct access to Alnwick Golf Course.
The home is for sale for £845,000 – available on Rightmove and being marketed by Sanderson Young.
1. Stoney Knowe
The house is located at Stoney Knowe with stunning open aspect views over Alnwick Golf Course. Photo: Rightmove
2. Stoney Knowe
The home has a modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area. Photo: Rightmove
3. Stoney Knowe
The sitting room has excellent natural light from the dual aspect with windows to the front and French doors to the rear garden Photo: Rightmove
4. Stoney Knowe
The kitchen has a modern breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove