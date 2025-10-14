Stone-built Alnwick home with sea and golf course views for sale at £845,000

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:46 BST
An impressive stone-built home with views to the Northumberland coast has hit the market.

The four-bedroom detached property is located in an exclusive development in Alnwick and boasts extensive land and a stunning garden with direct access to Alnwick Golf Course.

The home is for sale for £845,000 – available on Rightmove and being marketed by Sanderson Young.

The house is located at Stoney Knowe with stunning open aspect views over Alnwick Golf Course.

1. Stoney Knowe

The house is located at Stoney Knowe with stunning open aspect views over Alnwick Golf Course.

The home has a modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area.

2. Stoney Knowe

The home has a modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The sitting room has excellent natural light from the dual aspect with windows to the front and French doors to the rear garden

3. Stoney Knowe

The sitting room has excellent natural light from the dual aspect with windows to the front and French doors to the rear garden

The kitchen has a modern breakfast bar.

4. Stoney Knowe

The kitchen has a modern breakfast bar.

