Broadwood House is on the market for £395,000.

Stone barn conversion for sale in Chathill

By Lauren Coulson
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:34 BST
A stone barn conversion with traditional features is on the market.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom is located on an attractive farm steading in Chathill, two miles from Beadnell and the stunning Northumberland coastline.

The property is currently used as a second home and holiday let with accommodation set predominantly to the ground floor.

It also benefits from lovely traditional features and is deceptively spacious, with a vaulted beamed ceiling and Outside is a decked terrace seating area, allocated parking for two cars and an integral double garage.

Broadwood House is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, for offers over £395,000.

