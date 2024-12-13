The three-bedroom two-bathroom is located on an attractive farm steading in Chathill, two miles from Beadnell and the stunning Northumberland coastline.

The property is currently used as a second home and holiday let with accommodation set predominantly to the ground floor.

It also benefits from lovely traditional features and is deceptively spacious, with a vaulted beamed ceiling and Outside is a decked terrace seating area, allocated parking for two cars and an integral double garage.

Broadwood House is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, for offers over £395,000.