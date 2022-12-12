News you can trust since 1854
Bradley Hall

State-of-the-art: trio of stunning coastal cottages near Amble hit the market for whopping £3m

This remarkable coastal development is situated on the Northumberland coastline, just on the outskirts of the town of Amble.

By Jack Marshall
10 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 6:50pm

On the market for £3m with Bradley Hall, this piece of real estate is known as Signal Cottage and consists of three bespoke luxury holiday cottages built in 2020, all of which face out to Croquet Island. Currently run as successful holiday lets generating a fantastic income, this property naturally has huge business potential or residential capacity for someone looking for a true super-home. Take a look around...

Bradley Hall

Bradley Hall

Bradley Hall

Bradley Hall

Northumberland