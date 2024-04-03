Woodview is a modern stone-built home with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

This expansive property benefits from high quality specifications, including an indoor swimming and underfloor heating and combines classic charm with contemporary comfort for an exceptional living experience.

It is built from local stone and impresses from the outside with its grand gated entrance, a quadruple garage, and expansive parking. Its lawns, paved patio areas, and landscaping create a picturesque setting and it even has direct access to the golf course.

The property is on the market with Northumberland Properties, Alnwick with a guide price of £1.7 million.