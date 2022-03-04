Take a look inside this five-bedroom property in Cramlington.

Spacious family home in popular area of Cramlington

A family detached home in a sought after area of Cramlington has gone on the market.

The property features five double bedrooms, generous lounge and dining room, with modern kitchen and adjoining family room.

Close to amenities, schools and transport links, it is on the market with Express Estate Agency for £550,000.

For more visit https://www.expressestateagency.co.uk/property-detail/4939606/Richmond+Way%2C+Cramlington%2C+Northumberland+NE23+7XE/property-to-sale

1. Overview

A spacious detached family home with five double bedrooms has gone on the market.

2. Lounge

Offering generous space for furniture with a front aspect bay window, carpeted flooring, a feature fireplace with a decorative surround and hearth, and double wood doors to the dining room.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen features a range of wall and base units, breakfast bar and an integrated set of appliances.

4. Family Area

The family area has a modern wood burning stove and French doors to the rear garden, and the dining area has a door to the utility room.

