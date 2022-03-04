Spacious family home in popular area of Cramlington

The property features five double bedrooms, generous lounge and dining room, with modern kitchen and adjoining family room.
Close to amenities, schools and transport links, it is on the market with Express Estate Agency for £550,000.
1. Overview
A spacious detached family home with five double bedrooms has gone on the market.
Photo: Submitted
2. Lounge
Offering generous space for furniture with a front aspect bay window, carpeted flooring, a feature fireplace with a decorative surround and hearth, and double wood doors to the dining room.
Photo: Submitted
3. Kitchen
The kitchen features a range of wall and base units, breakfast bar and an integrated set of appliances.
Photo: Submitted
4. Family Area
The family area has a modern wood burning stove and French doors to the rear garden, and the dining area has a door to the utility room.
Photo: Submitted