Slight fall for house prices in Northumberland
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average house price in the county in the year to May was £199,966 – a 0.9% decrease on April.
The picture was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 2.2%.
The drop in Northumberland does not reverse the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.6% over the last year.
It means the county ranked sixth among the North East’s 12 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Northumberland rising by £16,000 over the past year.
Across the UK, average house prices increased 3.9% over the past year, reaching £269,000 typically.
Experts welcomed this return to a confident housing market following months of volatility.
Meanwhile, separate ONS figures show Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.6% in June – up from 3.4% in May, and the highest since January 2024.
The increase was unexpected, with many economists forecasting inflation to remain unchanged at 3.4%.
Andrew Montlake, chief executive at mortgage brokers Coreco, said: “During the first half of 2025, the property market was definitely skewed by the stamp duty changes, with a lot of activity brought forward to secure the savings on offer. Now, things are getting back on track.”
Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “The increase in the average UK house price over the last year underscores a return to sustainable, confidence-driven growth.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.