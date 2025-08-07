Slight fall for house prices in Northumberland

House prices in Northumberland dropped slightly in May, new figures show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average house price in the county in the year to May was £199,966 – a 0.9% decrease on April.

The picture was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 2.2%.

The drop in Northumberland does not reverse the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.6% over the last year.

It means the county ranked sixth among the North East’s 12 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Northumberland rising by £16,000 over the past year.

Across the UK, average house prices increased 3.9% over the past year, reaching £269,000 typically.

Experts welcomed this return to a confident housing market following months of volatility.

Meanwhile, separate ONS figures show Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.6% in June – up from 3.4% in May, and the highest since January 2024.

The increase was unexpected, with many economists forecasting inflation to remain unchanged at 3.4%.

Andrew Montlake, chief executive at mortgage brokers Coreco, said: “During the first half of 2025, the property market was definitely skewed by the stamp duty changes, with a lot of activity brought forward to secure the savings on offer. Now, things are getting back on track.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “The increase in the average UK house price over the last year underscores a return to sustainable, confidence-driven growth.”