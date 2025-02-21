Sleepy village of Netherton in Northumberland named one of Britain's emerging spring holiday hotspots
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New research reveals that more than half (52%) of Brits are planning a staycation in 2025, many taking a spring break as the country emerges from winter.
Matthew Fox, CEO of Independent Cottages, shares: “Spring holidays have always been a staple, particularly as they coincide with school Easter holidays when families are looking for ways to entertain the little ones! But, we’ve been witnessing Brits shifting away from visiting the most popular hotspots recently.
“As more travellers seek unexpected and off-the-beaten track destinations, we’re excited to see that they’re discovering some unsung heroes across the country that deserve their moment in the spotlight.”
Independent Cottages analysed its internal data in 2023 and 2024 to discover which destinations have grown in popularity the most in springtime.
While much-loved locations like the Lake District and Cornwall remain popular, they’re not the places that have come out on top.
The top five destinations that are rising in popularity for springtime breaks among Brits are: Buxton, Derbyshire; Weymouth, Dorset; Salisbury, Wiltshire; Taunton, Somerset; Netherton, Northumberland.
The self-catering accommodation provider says it looks like Brits are shifting their attention to smaller towns with more relaxed atmospheres and strong senses of community.
Of Netherton, near Rothbury, it says: ‘Tucked away in the heart of Northumberland lies Netherton, a sleepy village that looks to be intriguing Brits in search of the perfect springtime getaway.
‘Netherton’s charming settlement blends a strong sense of heritage with spectacular local scenery, all in a peaceful setting where visitors can relax during a UK break.
‘Scenic walking trails surround the village and lead visitors through the spectacular Northumberland countryside and along nearby tranquil rivers, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.
‘Netherton’s quiet streets are the perfect place to seek some respite during the spring season, and visitors are never far from wider Northumberland’s notable locations and attractions.
‘For example, the Northumberland National Park and its dramatic landscape are only ever a stone’s throw away from Netherton, home to ancient woodland and historic sites like the iconic Hadrian’s Wall.’
Find out more about spring breaks at https://www.independentcottages.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.