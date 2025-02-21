Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sleepy Northumberland village has been highlighted as an emerging spring holiday hotspot.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research reveals that more than half (52%) of Brits are planning a staycation in 2025, many taking a spring break as the country emerges from winter.

Matthew Fox, CEO of Independent Cottages, shares: “Spring holidays have always been a staple, particularly as they coincide with school Easter holidays when families are looking for ways to entertain the little ones! But, we’ve been witnessing Brits shifting away from visiting the most popular hotspots recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As more travellers seek unexpected and off-the-beaten track destinations, we’re excited to see that they’re discovering some unsung heroes across the country that deserve their moment in the spotlight.”

Netherton, near Rothbury. Picture: Google

Independent Cottages analysed its internal data in 2023 and 2024 to discover which destinations have grown in popularity the most in springtime.

While much-loved locations like the Lake District and Cornwall remain popular, they’re not the places that have come out on top.

The top five destinations that are rising in popularity for springtime breaks among Brits are: Buxton, Derbyshire; Weymouth, Dorset; Salisbury, Wiltshire; Taunton, Somerset; Netherton, Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The self-catering accommodation provider says it looks like Brits are shifting their attention to smaller towns with more relaxed atmospheres and strong senses of community.

Of Netherton, near Rothbury, it says: ‘Tucked away in the heart of Northumberland lies Netherton, a sleepy village that looks to be intriguing Brits in search of the perfect springtime getaway.

‘Netherton’s charming settlement blends a strong sense of heritage with spectacular local scenery, all in a peaceful setting where visitors can relax during a UK break.

‘Scenic walking trails surround the village and lead visitors through the spectacular Northumberland countryside and along nearby tranquil rivers, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Netherton’s quiet streets are the perfect place to seek some respite during the spring season, and visitors are never far from wider Northumberland’s notable locations and attractions.

‘For example, the Northumberland National Park and its dramatic landscape are only ever a stone’s throw away from Netherton, home to ancient woodland and historic sites like the iconic Hadrian’s Wall.’

Find out more about spring breaks at https://www.independentcottages.co.uk