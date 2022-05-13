Six bedroom home in prestigious residential area goes on the market

The house, which includes three reception rooms, a luxury kitchen and extensive garden, is listed as ‘a well appointed and generously proportioned family home’.
The property is on the market with Ryedales for £480,000.
1. Overview
The six-bedroom detached house occupies a well maintained corner site within an extremely popular and prestigious residential area of Cramlington.
Photo: Submitted
2. Lounge
This extensive room includes a wood floor finish, complete with contrasting fire back, hearth and integrated electric fire and a westerly facing bay window to the front elevation.
Photo: Submitted
3. Dining room
This attractive room includes ceiling and easterly facing 'French' exterior doors leading to the rear garden.
Photo: Submitted
4. Kitchen
The kitchen is furnished with a comprehensive range of modern wall and floor mounted units plus fully integrated appliances and access to the ground floor wc and rear garden.
Photo: Submitted