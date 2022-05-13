The property is an exemplary standard of accommodation, providing a well appointed and generously proportioned family home.

Six bedroom home in prestigious residential area goes on the market

A six-bedroom detached home within an extremely popular area of Cramlington is up for sale.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 13th May 2022, 7:00 am

The house, which includes three reception rooms, a luxury kitchen and extensive garden, is listed as ‘a well appointed and generously proportioned family home’.

The property is on the market with Ryedales for £480,000.

For more visit https://www.vebra.com/property/4291/31486379

1. Overview

The six-bedroom detached house occupies a well maintained corner site within an extremely popular and prestigious residential area of Cramlington.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

This extensive room includes a wood floor finish, complete with contrasting fire back, hearth and integrated electric fire and a westerly facing bay window to the front elevation.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

This attractive room includes ceiling and easterly facing 'French' exterior doors leading to the rear garden.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is furnished with a comprehensive range of modern wall and floor mounted units plus fully integrated appliances and access to the ground floor wc and rear garden.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cramlington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3