Shop the best Stitch homeware merch

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

With the new Stitch live action hitting cinemas this year, shoppers are spoilt for choice with merch of the michevious character.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Here is a selection of the top picks of Stitch homeware that allows you to invite some of the magic into your home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Starting off with the new Scrub Daddy, the beloved household cleaning brand known for its smiley-faced sponges, who has teamed up with entertainment giant Disney for a collaboration celebrating the new Disney Lilo & Stitch live action film.

Available at www.dobbies.com is the Disney’s Stitch Plant Garden Stake priced at £6.99, and in-store at Tesco is the Disney Stitch-inspired Scrub Daddy at £3.49.placeholder image
Available at www.dobbies.com is the Disney’s Stitch Plant Garden Stake priced at £6.99, and in-store at Tesco is the Disney Stitch-inspired Scrub Daddy at £3.49.

The collaboration brings a fun, collectible twist to cleaning with a special edition Disney Stitch-inspired Scrub Daddy product. Designed to capture the playful spirit of Experiment 626, the new scrubber is set to delight Disney fans and Scrub Daddy enthusiasts alike.

Featuring Stitch’s unmistakable ears and signature grin and Scrub Daddy’s famous FlexTexture® material, the sponge blends form and function - turning everyday chores into an intergalactic adventure.

Stitch fans can also pick up a Stitch Thermos from the signature collection which is ideal for summer and keeps drinks hot or cold, priced at £30. Visit DUNELM - www.dunelm.com

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shoppers can also add a playful touch to their garden this summer with the Disney’s Stitch Plant Garden Stake from DOBBIES – www.dobbies.com at £6.99.

Also Disney’s Stitch Kids Gardening Gloves at £3.99 and Disney’s Stitch Garden Statue (Small) priced £24.99.

Related topics:DisneyDunelmDobbies

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice