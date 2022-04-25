As Summer approaches, we are looking forward to those sunny days spent in the garden with family and friends, celebrating a birthday or enjoying a barbeque.

So if you’re hosting some garden parties this summer, you’ll want your garden to be spick and span for your guests to admire.

But if your garden isn’t quite guest ready just yet, here are some simple tips to transform your outdoor space from shabby to chic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planting flowers in the garden

Get the lawnmower out

You can make such a difference to your garden by cutting the grass. If your garden resembles a forest, the first way to maintain it is digging the lawnmower out the shed.

Add some flowers

If your garden is looking basic and you want some colour to liven it up, add some plant pots or hanging baskets. It’ll brighten it up and get your garden looking summery.

Garden furniture

It’s important your guests have somewhere to sit in the garden, but that doesn’t mean bringing out the discoloured plastic seats you’ve had for years. Add some modern table and chairs to your garden to make your guests feel welcome and comfortable.

Clean decking and patio

These areas can get dirty over the winter months and your guests will notice if they are grubby. Give it a spruce up by jet washing away the dirt.

Paint the fence

Give your garden a lift by re-painting the fences to make it look more alive and inviting. If your garden fences were damaged during the winter storms, this is the perfect opportunity to give them a fresh lick of paint for all your summer celebrations.

Clean the barbeque

If you’ve had the barbeque stored away since the end of last summer, be sure to give a thorough clean before serving any food off it. No one wants to eat food off a dirty barbeque.

Control the weeds