It is located on one of the North East's most expensive streets, Tranwell Woods in Morpeth, and spans over approximately 16,500 square foot with adjoining open fields.

The four receptions rooms, six bedrooms and six bathrooms, make it a substantial home built with an incredible level of attention to detail. Every corner provides luxurious living, from the impressive leisure wing, made up of a 14 meter pool with a jacuzzi, gym and mezzanine bar, to the functional cinema and games room, and separate wine cellar.

But the features don’t stop their, as this house comes with a self-contained second floor apartment, complete with living and kitchen areas, a bedroom and a bathroom.

A gated entrance stands before the property with a granite cobbled drive that leads to a garage and large wooded gardens of around 1.5 acres, allowing for considerable privacy.