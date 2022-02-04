See inside gorgeous Northumberland mansion on the market for £1.3 million

Newton Low Hall, near Alnwick, boasts five spacious bedrooms, a host of period features as well as stables and outbuildings.
It is being marketed by Youngs RPS and has a guide price of £1.3 million.
Take a closer look with these 13 pictures...
1. Newton Low Hall
An aerial view of Newton Low Hall and its extensive grounds and outbuildings.
2. Office
An additional room currently used as a home office.
3. Bedroom 2
One of five spacious bedrooms.
4. Lounge
The hall has been lovingly maintained over the years and still retains many original feature fireplaces and working shutters.
