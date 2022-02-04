The kitchen and breakfast room includes an oil fired aga.

See inside gorgeous Northumberland mansion on the market for £1.3 million

A stunning mansion house set in six acres of glorious Northumberland countryside has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:00 am

Newton Low Hall, near Alnwick, boasts five spacious bedrooms, a host of period features as well as stables and outbuildings.

It is being marketed by Youngs RPS and has a guide price of £1.3 million.

Take a closer look with these 13 pictures...

1. Newton Low Hall

An aerial view of Newton Low Hall and its extensive grounds and outbuildings.

2. Office

An additional room currently used as a home office.

3. Bedroom 2

One of five spacious bedrooms.

4. Lounge

The hall has been lovingly maintained over the years and still retains many original feature fireplaces and working shutters.

