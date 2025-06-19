Seaton Sluice art gallery and former harbourmaster's home which featured in BBC's Villages by the Sea put up for sale

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:43 BST
An historic property on the Northumberland coast has been put up for sale.

The Tower House in Seaton Sluice, currently used as an art gallery, was originally an 18th century harbourmaster’s house.

The tower section was built first and the rectangular section was added approximately 10 to 30 years later.

Although no firm records have been found it is thought to have been built and designed by Vanburgh who designed Delaval Hall, around the same time, as the windows in the tower section are in his style and the octagonal shape is also reflected in parts of other houses he built such as Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.

It also featured in an episode of BBC programme Villages by the Sea.

The three bedroom property is for sale through Embleys Estate Agents, Whitley Bay, for £399,950.

Take a closer look with these 9 pictures...

The Tower House was built sometime between 1720 and 1765 as the harbourmaster's house

1. Tower House

The Tower House was built sometime between 1720 and 1765 as the harbourmaster's house Photo: RightMove

The entrance to this charming property is by the first floor, currently used as part of the art gallery.

2. Tower House 2

The entrance to this charming property is by the first floor, currently used as part of the art gallery. Photo: RightMove

Beautiful, period windows provide fantastic coastal and sea views.

3. Tower House 3

Beautiful, period windows provide fantastic coastal and sea views. Photo: RightMove

A rear paved yard.

4. Tower House 4

A rear paved yard. Photo: RightMove

