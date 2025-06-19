The Tower House in Seaton Sluice, currently used as an art gallery, was originally an 18th century harbourmaster’s house.

The tower section was built first and the rectangular section was added approximately 10 to 30 years later.

Although no firm records have been found it is thought to have been built and designed by Vanburgh who designed Delaval Hall, around the same time, as the windows in the tower section are in his style and the octagonal shape is also reflected in parts of other houses he built such as Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.

It also featured in an episode of BBC programme Villages by the Sea.

1 . Tower House The Tower House was built sometime between 1720 and 1765 as the harbourmaster's house Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

2 . Tower House 2 The entrance to this charming property is by the first floor, currently used as part of the art gallery. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales