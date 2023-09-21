Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan also clinched first prize for stand of three leeks amid strong competition from Ben Patterson who took second place and Ray Massey claiming third.

Ray collected the trophy for the most vegetable points after taking a flush of firsts.

Jason Liddell’s six tomatoes won first while Ben Patterson’s three kidney potatoes won their class.

Leek show winner Alan Warnaby.

Club secretary Heather Chamberlain’s proved her talent for flower growing and arranging with wins in the decorative classes, while Stuart Watson cleaned up with his prize-winning dahlias.

In the baking section, keen home baker Davy Moor rose to the occasion lifted the trophy for the most baking points.

Lizzie Moor took first prize for her fruit scones as did Alan Warnaby with his cheese scones and chocolate cake, while Claire Watson-Armstrong won first prize for her Victoria sponge cake.

Now in its 55th year, leek and flower judge Jimmy Johnson said: “The quality of the leeks was very good. This year has been a very poor year for leeks – with leeks going to seed, problems with the heat in tunnels and extremes in the weather. Temperatures are changing and there’s talk of moving the show slightly forward to accommodate this.”

Judge Jimmy Johnson.

But Jimmy added that more people needed to get involved in growing leeks and vegetables to stop traditional shows like this from dying out.

He said: “Shows like this are very important for communities. Growing leeks and village shows like this are getting a dying thing. We must try and encourage more people to come forward including younger people to get involved and give growing a try.”

The show, which is open to the public, attracted a steady stream of visitors, including globally acclaimed horticultural scientist Dr Bob Reid, a former chief pasture scientist with the Australian Government. He went on to head up the United Nations’ global seed collecting programme.