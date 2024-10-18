The three storey property has four bedrooms and sleeps eight guests.
Its high quality presentation, designated parking and excellent location – just 50 metres from Seahouses Harbour – makes it a successful holiday let business.
The Harbour House is marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer, Newcastle Upon Tyne - Commercial Properties, and will go up for auction on October 31 with an auction guide price of £350,000.
