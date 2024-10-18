Seahouses holiday let with harbour views set to be auctioned

By Lauren Coulson
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:54 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 13:32 BST
An ideal investment opportunity has arisen to buy a holiday let in one of Northumberland’s popular coastal villages.

The three storey property has four bedrooms and sleeps eight guests.

Its high quality presentation, designated parking and excellent location – just 50 metres from Seahouses Harbour – makes it a successful holiday let business.

The Harbour House is marketed by Rook Matthews Sayer, Newcastle Upon Tyne - Commercial Properties, and will go up for auction on October 31 with an auction guide price of £350,000.

The Harbour House will be up for live auction at the end of the month.

1. The Harbour House

The Harbour House will be up for live auction at the end of the month. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Exterior.

2. The Harbour House

Exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen, dining and living room.

3. The Harbour House

Kitchen, dining and living room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. The Harbour House

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SeahousesNorthumberlandProperties
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice