Margaret Brooks and her fellow Craster residents with their beautiful floral display. Picture: Jane Coltman

Forty wooden barrels, full of blooms, line the entrance to the Quarry car park where all visitor traffic is guided in to following the introduction of experimental traffic scheme by Northumberland County Council.

Some of the barrels have been adopted by a small group of dedicated residents who planted and maintain them while the majority of containers are watered by parish councillor Margaret Brooks and her husband Allan.

Margaret commented: “Craster Parish Council obtained the plants through a variety of sources and has rewarded the residents who have adopted a barrel with a voucher for Tea for Two at Craster Stables.

The floral tubs are at the entrance to Craster. Picture: Jane Coltman

"It is the council’s way of saying thank you to everyone who has contributed to our colourful entrance.”

Cllr Wendy Pattison, member for Longhoughton ward on Northumberland County Council, added: “It has been a great joy and pleasure over the last few weeks for both residents and visitors to enjoy the beautiful blooms on show as they come into the village.”

“Credit must go to Craster Parish Council and the local residents who have put in a great deal of time and effort to maintain the stunning display which has been hugely appreciated and enjoyed by everyone who has visited the village.”

The flower tubs were introduced in April to help indicate the new road layout which encourages visitors into the main car park, along with signage prohibiting drivers from driving further into the village unless it is to access their home or a business.

The floral displays have been praised by locals and visitors. Picture: Jane Coltman

Cllr Martin Smith, parish council chairman, said: “The barrels have really come good after the initial scepticism.

"We said we’d hold some sort of competition but now we’ve decided that everyone has won so there are a few gifts to hand out.

"Thank you very much to everyone involved for what they have done. It has really brightened up the entrance to the village.”

The council was also delighted to have received such positive feedback from visitors to the village.

Floral planters in Craster. PIcture: Jane Coltman